Home / World News / Iran's supremo approves Mokhber as interim Prez, declares 5 days mourning

Iran's supremo approves Mokhber as interim Prez, declares 5 days mourning

Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi's successor

Mokhber, Mohammad Mokhber
IRAN-SECURITY/PRESIDENT-MOKHBER(Photo: Retures)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced five days of public mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash and confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country's executive branch.
 
Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi's successor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran," Khamenei said in a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA.
 
"... Mokhber will manage the executive branch and is obliged to arrange with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to elect a new president within a maximum of 50 days," he said.
 
According to Article 131 of Iran's constitution, a council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must prepare the way for the election of a new president.
 
Mokhber , like Raisi, is seen as close to Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ebrahim Raisi's death: Israel denies role; Iran gets interim prez. Updates

President Ebrahim Raisi declared dead: What's next for Iran's leadership

'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's Raisi, others

President Raisi dead in chopper crash. Why it's a blow to Iran's hardliners

Iranian Prez Raisi missing after helicopter crash; here's what we know

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan, other leaders acquitted in vandalism cases

France unrest: Protestors block New Caledonia roads as police pour in

AstraZeneca to establish $1.5 billion cancer drug plant in Singapore

Iran's Cabinet holds emergency meeting after President Raisi's death

London court to decide whether WikiLeaks founder to be extradited to US

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IranIsrael-Iran ConflictDeath tollhelicopter crash

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story