Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

Iran said it employed 'precision missile and drone strikes' to demolish two strongholds of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl

Nandini Singh New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:46 AM IST
Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned an Iranian airstrike inside its borders that killed two children, calling it an "unprovoked violation of its airspace" and warned of repercussions.

Iran, on the other hand, said it employed "precision missile and drone strikes" to demolish two strongholds of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, also known as Jaish al-Dhulm in Iran, in the Koh-e-Sabz area of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province.

What is Jaish al-Adl?
Jaish al-Adl, or the "Army of Justice", is a separatist organisation that was founded in 2012 by members of Jundallah, a previous Sunni militant group that had been weakened by Iran's capture and execution of its leader, Abdolmalek Rigi, in 2010.


The organisation claims to fight for the independence of Sistan and Balochistan Province.

The group's logo is green and includes the organisation's name in both Arabic and English, and symbols including the scales of justice hanging from an assault rifle and crossed sabers above a Quran, indicating its ideological and militant nature.

Salahoodin Farooqi and his deputy Mullah Omar lead the organisation, and little is known about the other leaders.

The group is affiliated with al-Qaida in Pakistan and supports Sunni opposition in Syria's civil war, as well as Iranian Kurdish separatists.

The group also has ties to Ansar Al-Furqan, another Iranian Baloch Sunni armed group active in Iran.

Jaish ul Adl actively showcases its operations on platforms like YouTube, distinguishing itself by its fighters' tendency not to withdraw. The group's videos show militants confronting government forces at close range and using infrared technology to conduct night raids on government facilities.

Jaish al-Adl has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against military personnel and state officials in Iran, as well as cross-border raids from Pakistan against Iranian border troops.
 

Iran hits Iraq and Syria with missiles
The strikes in Pakistan came a day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles against what it claimed was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in Erbil, northern Iraq, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria.


Iran said the strikes in Iraq were in response to what it said were Israeli attacks that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders and claimed targets in Syria were involved in the recent dual bombings in the city of Kerman during a memorial for the slain Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, which left scores dead and wounded.

It defended the strikes as a "precise and targeted" operation to deter security threats, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iran's attacks will further heighten fears that Israel's war in Gaza may escalate into a full-scale war in the Middle East with grave humanitarian, political and economic ramifications.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

