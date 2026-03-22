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Iran threatens Hormuz shutdown over Trump's energy strike warning

Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships
| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
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Iran will completely shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz if U.S. President Trump executes threats to target Iranian energy facilities, the country's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on Sunday.
 
Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, suggesting a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war, now in its fourth week.
 
In their Sunday statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards also said companies with U.S. shares will be "completely destroyed" if Iranian energy facilities were targeted by Washington and energy facilities in countries that host U.S. bases will be "lawful" targets.
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Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictStrikes

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

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