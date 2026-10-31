Iran warns of wider retaliation even as diplomatic talks with US progress

Iran’s Supreme Leader ordered his top military commanders to prepare for renewed confrontation with the US and Israel and expand Tehran’s options for retaliation, even as his top diplomat signaled progress in diplomatic talks.

“Every level and type of threat must be met with an immediate, effective response, without geographical limitations,” Mojtaba Khamenei told the heads of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Army and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, according to a statement Saturday on Telegram.

He ordered the military to update its lists of potential targets to bring “all types of material and immaterial assets” of the US and Israel “within the armed forces’ reach.”

The supreme leader also “described intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with the enemies as one of the prerequisites of maximum deterrence,” and urged the military to strengthen its capabilities with new technologies. The comments underline the heightened state of alert in Iran as it braces for the potential resumption of US-Israeli strikes, even at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict — as well as Tehran’s determination to escalate its response if it’s attacked again. Khamenei’s statement didn’t say when or where the meeting took place, but it marks the first time he’s known to have convened his top military commanders as the head of state. He hasn’t been seen in public since the US and Israel started the war in February, and only a handful of Iranian officials have said they’ve spoken to him since.

Hormuz Proposal Diplomatic shuttling continued on Saturday, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying an Iranian delegation was in Qatar for talks with mediators there. Iran suggested accelerating the implementation of its previous 7-day proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to two days, Araghchi told Al Jazeera in an interview. “Our conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region,” Araghchi added, a reference to the June ceasefire agreement that later collapsed. “We demand the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all our frozen funds, including those held in Qatar.” Mediators have also shared proposals about Iran’s nuclear program, the minister said, without elaborating.