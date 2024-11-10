Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Iranian charged by FBI, tasked to target Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka: US

Iranian charged by FBI, tasked to target Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka: US

On or about October 23, 2024, the governments of the United States and Israel publicly warned travellers about threats of an attack targeting tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran
According to Shaker, after being provided surveillance on the Israeli consulate, IRGC Official I asked him to identify another target
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An Iranian national charged by the FBI for plotting assassination on president-elect Donald Trump was tasked by the Iranians to target Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, the Department of Justice has alleged.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran was charged Friday in a criminal complaint in connection with their alleged involvement in a plot to murder a Trump. Shakeri is an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asset, remains at large and is believed to reside in Tehran, Iran.

"He was also tasked with targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, the Department of Justice said. According to documents filed in a federal court, Shakeri was asked by IRGC to target Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka and to plan a mass shooting event in October 2024.

On or about October 23, 2024, the governments of the United States and Israel publicly warned travellers about threats of an attack targeting tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area, and, on or about the following day, Sri Lankan authorities reported having arrested three individuals in connection with the threat.

On October 28, after the public travel warnings issued by the governments of the United States and Israel and after CC-2's arrest by Sri Lankan authorities-Shaker advised the FBI that he had previously tasked CC-2 with surveilling the Israeli consulate in Sri Lanka, the Department of Justice said.

Shaker stated that he and CC-2 had served time in prison together. Shaker informed the FBI that he had provided this surveillance to IRGC Official-I. According to Shaker, after being provided surveillance on the Israeli consulate, IRGC Official I asked him to identify another target.

After this Shaker then instructed CC-2 to surveil a tourist location in Arugam Bay frequented by Israeli tourists. IRGC Official-I instructed Shaker to orchestrate a mass shooting at the Arugam Bay location. They planned that CC-2 would supply AK-47s and other weapons for the attack, federal prosecutors said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections: What Trump's win means for Israel-Hamas, Russia-Ukraine wars?

Israel PM Netanyahu dismisses defence minister as wars rage, protests erupt

Red Cross launches international emergency appeal urging aid for Lebanon

Israeli strike kills 20 in north Gaza, where Palestinians are without food

Israel strikes Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria, says IDF

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsDonald TrumpFBI

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story