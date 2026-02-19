Ireland relies on 3 multinationals for 46% of corporate tax: Fiscal council

By Olivia Fletcher

Ireland’s corporation tax receipts have become increasingly concentrated with just three multinational companies accounting for almost half of all of the revenue stream in 2024, according the state’s fiscal watchdog.

It underscores just how exposed the Irish economy is to swings in some of the world’s largest companies. For years, the government has acknowledged it needs to widen its tax base, with US President Donald Trump’s vows to re-shore US multinationals’ profits only piling on pressure to find an urgent solution.

The three companies — two unnamed tech giants and one pharmaceutical firm — accounted for 46% of corporation tax in 2024, or around 13 billion euros($15.4 billion), the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, an independent body set up by the government to hold its finances to account, said in a report Thursday.