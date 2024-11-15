Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah bases embedded in Beirut civilian area

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that fighter jets of the Israel Air Force, under the direction of the IDF's Intelligence Division, attacked Thursday night weapons warehouses of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of the Dahieh neighbourhood in Beirut.

All of the terrorist infrastructures attacked were located in the heart of a civilian area.

"This is another example of the cynical exploitation of the terrorist organization Hezbollah of Lebanese citizens, who are used as human shields in the city centres," said the IDF, adding, "This attack is another part of the ongoing effort to damage the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Beirut area."

Before the attack, the IDF took many steps to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including advance warnings to the population in the area.