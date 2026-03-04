Israel eliminates highest ranking Iranian commander serving in Lebanon

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier today, Tuesday, the Israel Air Force struck and eliminated, based on precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence, Daoud Ali Zada, deputy to the commander of Iran's Quds Force Lebanon Corps, Hassan Mahdawi, who was previously eliminated in an IDF strike.

Ali Zada was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for operations in Lebanon and served at a rank equivalent to a brigadier general.

The Lebanon Corps serves as a liaison axis between the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime, functioning as the body supporting Hezbollah's buildup and force development, and serves as the contact point between Quds Force senior officials and Hezbollah's leadership.