Israel erupts as Parliament adopts Bill to put curbs on judicial powers

Israeli protesters blocked major highways and faced off with police on Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition pressed ahead with a contested bill that seeks curbs to the power of the Supreme Court. Crowds of flag-waving protesters stopped morning traffic in major intersections and on highways nationwide. Some lay down on roads, while others threw flares. At least 42 people were arrested, police said.

The new bill won a first of three required votes to be written into law late on Monday to the cries of 'for shame' by opposition lawmakers. If passed as is, it would curb the Supreme Court's power to quash decisions made by the government, ministers and elected officials by ruling them unreasonable. Critics argue that this judicial oversight helps prevent corruption and abuses of power.