Israel faces backlash for cutting power to Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

Human rights organisations have condemned Israel’s decision to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip, a move taken ahead of ceasefire talks with Hamas in Qatar, The Washington Post reports. The measure, announced on Sunday, follows Israel’s earlier decision to halt all aid to Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged enclave.

Gisha, an Israeli human rights organisation, emphasised that the complete blockade of all goods crossings to Israel violated Israel’s obligations under international law as both a party to the conflict and an occupying power.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp condemned Israel in a post on X: “Israel cutting Gaza off from electricity is a cause for concern. Blocking humanitarian aid and basic services such as electricity is against international law.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also warned that Israel’s suspension of aid, including the recent electricity cuts, could worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “The ceasefire in Gaza has proven vital to saving lives, bringing in humanitarian assistance and sustaining the civilian population. However, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is far from over. Aid deliveries had substantially increased over the course of the ceasefire, but they remain a drop in the ocean compared to the immense needs on the ground,” ICRC said in a statement.

In November, the International Criminal Court had also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel had already reduced much of the electricity supply to Gaza earlier in the war. But the latest move has drawn support from far-right Israeli lawmakers. According to The Post, these far-right lawmakers have been pushing for severely restricting humanitarian aid, fuel, and power to the region as part of Israel’s strategy to secure further hostage releases.

Why did Israel cut off electricity to Gaza?

Israel’s decision to cut off power supply amid pending ceasefire talks appears to be a pressure tactic against Hamas. The first stage of the ceasefire expired on March 1, but negotiations are expected to continue this week in Doha, Qatar.

In a video message, Cohen further said, “We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after [the war].” ALSO READ: Ukraine to propose Black Sea ceasefire, missile halt in Saudi talks with US Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed the decision in a post on X, writing, “I have now signed an order to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip immediately. Enough with the talk, it’s time for action!”In a video message, Cohen further said, “We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after [the war].”

Power cutoff to affect access to clean water in Gaza

The electricity shutdown is expected to severely impact Gaza’s water supply, particularly the operation of desalination plants that provide clean drinking water to the population of over two million. A senior official from Gaza’s Coastal Municipalities Water Utility told The Post, the main desalination facility is now running on generators, but its capacity has dropped by over 80 per cent.

The facility has enough fuel to last around 10 days unless additional supplies are permitted.

Gaza ceasefire talks to resume in Qatar

Israel has agreed to send a delegation following an invitation from mediators backed by the United States. US President Donald Trump’s West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, is also expected to arrive in Doha on Tuesday for the talks. This will mark the first ceasefire negotiations between the Trump administration and representatives or intermediaries of Israel and Hamas.

Israel wants to extend Phase 1 of ceasefire

According to a report by the BBC, Israel is urging Hamas to agree to extend the first phase of the ceasefire, while Hamas is pushing to begin talks on the second phase. This phase would include the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a permanent end to the war.

Hamas is believed to be holding 24 living hostages, as well as the bodies of 35 others. The October 2023 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians in Israel, and 251 individuals were taken hostage. Many of these hostages have since been released through ceasefire agreements or other negotiations. In response, Israel’s military offensive has led to over 48,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which has not specified how many of the casualties were militants.