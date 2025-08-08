Israel's security cabinet approves plan to take full control of Gaza

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Friday (IST) has approved a plan presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to take over Gaza.

The decision to take full control of the territory was taken on early Friday. It marks another escalation in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023, Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel intends to take full control of the Gaza Strip and transfer its administration eventually to Arab forces. This came after the Security Cabinet discussed widening its 22-month offensive to destroy Hamas.

ALSO READ: Israel won't annex Gaza, seeks end to war with Hamas, says Netanyahu Israel’s plan to extend its military operations in Gaza would not only put the lives of Palestinians at risk but also isolate Israel internationally, news reports said. It already controls approximately three-quarters of the Palestinian territory, the Associated Press mentioned.

Israel proposes Arab nations govern Gaza According to a report in The Guardian, before the Security Cabinet meeting took place to discuss Gaza’s future, Netanyahu had hinted that Israel does not want to govern the territory and would hand it over to the friendly Arab nations. ALSO READ: What to know as Israel considers Gaza reoccupation amid war escalation When questioned about Israel’s plan to take full control of Gaza, Netanyahu told Fox News, “We intend to, in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza.” He said, “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life.”

Israeli Security Cabinet approves plan for Gaza takeover ALSO READ: Israeli forces kill over 20 people seeking food in Gaza, say witnesses Citing local media reports, the Associated Press report said that Eyal Zamir, the military chief of staff of Israel, warned against occupying Gaza. He said that such a move would put the hostages at risk and further strain the Israeli military. As the Israeli military escalates its offensive, families of hostages held in Gaza are fearing for their loved ones, saying that such a move could doom their loved ones. People protested in Jerusalem outside the Security Cabinet meeting.