Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

What is known about the conflict so far
Death Toll in Israel At least 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have lost their lives, and over 2,616 people have been injured since Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel on October 7, according to the Israeli military.
Casualties in Palestine The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Tuesday that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,000 have been wounded in air raids since Israel's retaliation began. However, by Wednesday, these numbers had increased to 900, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities in Gaza.
Furthermore, in the West Bank region, at least 18 people have been killed and approximately 100 have been injured since Saturday.
International Response The United States, while condemning terrorist attacks, stated that it does not have specific information about Iran's role in the latest attacks but acknowledged Iran's longstanding support for Hamas.
President Joe Biden also reported that among the casualties, 14 US citizens were killed in Hamas' attack, and Americans are among those held hostage in Gaza. He stated there was no justification for terrorism. It was also announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Israel to show solidarity and support.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed the media on Tuesday that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of Iran's involvement, if any, in these attacks.
Unfolding Humanitarian Crisis As the conflict intensifies, the immediate need for humanitarian aid becomes critical. Gazans are scrambling for safety as Israeli warplanes continuously strike various neighbourhoods. Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave, is witnessing unprecedented destruction. Many civilians are trapped and are unable to access medical assistance due to blocked routes and damaged infrastructure.
According to the World Health Organisation, vital medical supplies pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already been depleted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
Moreover, reports of fire on Tuesday over Israel's northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria suggest that the conflict could expand to other regions. Israeli police also reported that two Palestinians hurled stones at police late on Tuesday in east Jerusalem.
