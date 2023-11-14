Home / World News / Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

It also regulates the planning procedures for the promotion of storage facilities and enables the issuance of permits for small to large storage facilities

ANI Middle East
A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Government of Israel approved the national outline plan for energy storage. This is a first planning arrangement and a step that Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said will provide a response even in times of emergency, will help promote clean electricity production and will serve the energy security of the energy sector.

The plan regulates the issuing of building permits and enables the establishment of storage facilities in a wide range of suppliers and locations in order to respond to the variety of uses and advantages of the storage facilities, which will, among other things, also provide backup for electricity production facilities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It also regulates the planning procedures for the promotion of storage facilities and enables the issuance of permits for small to large storage facilities. Very large storage facilities will be promoted in plans at the district and national level.

It will be possible to establish storage facilities adjacent to photovoltaic facilities, in engineering facilities at gas stations where there are charging stations for electric vehicles, and also in residential homes, which will make it possible to optimize the use of the network, regulate electricity consumption in demand areas and respond during power outages.

The ministry added that, especially in these days of the war, that storage can provide an answer during emergency situations for several hours, thereby also acting on the electricity supply and strengthening energy security.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Nearly 102 staff members killed in Gaza in Israel-Hamas war: UN aid agency

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

iPhone maker Foxconn's profit beats views in sign of resilient demand

Nearly 400,000 refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pak in past two months

Biden administration slow to act as millions booted off Medicaid: Advocates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelenergy sectorEnergy

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story