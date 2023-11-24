Home / World News / Israel-Hamas clash: IDF kills Hamas Naval leader Jallah in air strike

Israel-Hamas clash: IDF kills Hamas Naval leader Jallah in air strike

Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces

ANI Middle East
Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah.

Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike.

Also, among other things, under the direction of an IDF naval intelligence ship, weapons warehouses, tunnel sites near the coast, training posts and observation posts of the terrorist organisation Hamas were located and destroyed.

Topics :HamasisraelGaza

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

