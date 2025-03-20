Fragile ceasefire shattered: Why did Israel resume its war in Gaza?

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in place since January 19, was broken early Tuesday morning as Israel launched intense airstrikes across Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Tuesday night that negotiations may continue but “only under fire”, following a series of massive airstrikes that have reportedly killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Why did Israel resume war in Gaza?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the assault, saying negotiations with Hamas had failed and that military action was necessary to pressure the group into releasing Israeli hostages.

“From now on, negotiations will only take place under fire,” Netanyahu said in a televised address Tuesday night.

The Israeli military confirmed “targeted ground activities” in Gaza and announced it had partially retaken the Netzarim Corridor, a key strip that bisects the territory. The bombardment hit areas including Beit Lahia, Rafah, Nuseirat, and Al-Mawasi, the latter of which Israel had previously designated as a safe zone.

Israeli officials said the offensive was a response to Hamas rejecting two mediation proposals from US envoy Steve Witkoff. Israel maintains that the offensive was necessary to achieve its key war objectives which includes:

Recovering the remaining hostages held by Hamas Dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities Ensuring Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel

War in Gaza strengthens Netanyahu’s political position?

According to a report by CNN, the return to war also strengthens Netanyahu’s political position. The Israeli far-right, including Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, opposed the ceasefire and demanded a harder stance. Ben Gvir’s party quit Netanyahu’s government in protest of the truce but rejoined after Tuesday’s attacks, ensuring the coalition remains intact.

What did the Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement state?

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, was meant to be a three-stage process leading to a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. However, Israel and the US proposed modifying the agreement to extend Phase 1 — focusing only on hostage exchanges — without transitioning to Phase 2, which included a required Israel to withdraw from Gaza or end military operations.

The US, which recently began direct talks with Hamas, had pushed for a Ramadan-to-Passover ceasefire extension. However, Hamas rejected the changes, calling them a violation of the original deal.

Did the US support Israel’s latest attack?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Israel consulted the Trump administration before launching the strikes in an interview with Fox News: “The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight.”

The US National Security Council blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting, stating, “Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire, but instead chose refusal and war.”

How has Hamas responded to Israeli strikes?

Hamas has not launched rockets into Israel since the ceasefire began but insists that the second phase of negotiations should include Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza, a permanent end to the war, and the full release of remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has warned that Israeli airstrikes could result in the deaths of the remaining hostages.

Families of the captives have protested outside the Israeli parliament, accusing the government of abandoning their loved ones in favour of military action. Currently, Hamas is believed to be holding 59 hostages, with 24 still alive.

Gaza humanitarian crisis escalates

Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed as mass casualties pour in. The region's health system is also on the brink of collapse.

Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, the death toll has already reached 48,500 – and continues to rise. The widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Israel orders new evacuation

Israel has now issued mandatory evacuation orders for 37 per cent of Gaza, once again forcing civilians to flee. Netanyahu, in his address, stated that ‘this is just the beginning’, signalling further escalation. Egypt, a key mediator, condemned Israel’s actions as a ‘blatant violation’ of the ceasefire.