Israel's strike on Iran caused radioactive, chemical leak: IAEA tells UNSC

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi informed the United Nations Security Council on Friday that Israel’s recent airstrike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility has resulted in “radioactive and chemical contamination".

“Israel destroyed the above-ground part of the Natanz nuclear facility,” Grossi stated. “There are no indications of damage to the underground enrichment facilities at the site, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges. There is radioactive and chemical contamination at the site.”

Significance of the strike

The attack, codenamed "Rising Lion", represents a significant escalation in Israel's ongoing campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities. The coordinated operation targeted multiple high-security military and nuclear installations across Iran, including those in Tehran and western regions.

According to the Israeli military, 200 fighter jets participated in the strikes, which led to the deaths of several senior Iranian military figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami and Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. IAEA findings and response The IAEA later confirmed that while external radiation levels near the Natanz site had not increased, contamination was detected internally. “Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged,” Grossi told the 15-member council. "But there was radioactive contamination present inside the facility, which can be managed with appropriate protective measures.”

Grossi emphasised his willingness to visit Iran to conduct a direct assessment of the situation. Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors, he urged caution: "I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation. I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond." Located around 241 km south of Tehran, the Natanz site is one of Iran's most critical uranium enrichment facilities, comprising both a large underground installation and a smaller surface-level plant. Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity at its Natanz pilot facility — just below the 90 per cent threshold required for weapons-grade material.

However, more of this enriched uranium is being produced at the Fordow facility, which is fortified deep inside a mountain. According to military analysts, this makes it much harder for Israel to eliminate the site through airstrikes, news agency Reuters reported. Iran’s position Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation downplayed the severity of the incident, asserting that only minor damage occurred and that there was no threat to public health. “Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but it did not spread beyond the site,” said spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi in a statement to Iranian state media. He added that the underground facilities remained intact and that operations would resume shortly.

Despite these assurances, Grossi highlighted Iranian reports of damage at other key sites, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and the Esfahan nuclear complex. The Esfahan facility houses several critical operations, including a uranium conversion facility and plants for producing fuel and enriched uranium oxide powder. Israel-Iran conflict In the early hours of Saturday, Iran carried out a new round of missile strikes targeting northern Israel and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Air-raid sirens were activated across the region, with officials advising residents to take cover. The attack followed Iran’s launch of more than 100 drones toward Israel just a day earlier. That drone offensive was in response to an earlier Israeli preemptive strike on Friday, which hit locations inside Iran and reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior figures, including Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami.