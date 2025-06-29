Home / World News / 'Israel's June 23 strike on Tehran's Evin Prison kills 71 people'

At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck Tehran's most notorious jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites

Israel-Iran conflict
Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years. Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Israel's attack on the Evin Prison in Iran's capital Tehran on June 23 killed 71 people, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Sunday. 
At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck Tehran's most notorious jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim at symbols of Iran's ruling system.  In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison's vicinity, Jahangir said in remarks carried on the judiciary's news outlet Mizan. 
 
Jahangir had previously said that part of Evin prison's administrative building had been damaged in the attack and people were killed and injured. The judiciary added that remaining detainees had been transferred to other prisons in Tehran province. 
Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years. 
"The strike targeting Evin prison in Tehran, put our citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in danger. It is unacceptable," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said on social media X after the attack.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictisraelUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

