Israel launches major operation in West Bank, at least seven killed



According to Israeli news media, Israel's army began with air strikes and moving ground forces towards the city. During the operation, the Israel army killed at least seven Palestinian militants in the massive strike. Israel's military launched a major operation in the West Bank City, Jenin, killing seven people and injuring 27 others.



The Israel Security forces are engaged in preventing “terror” throughout Jenin and have struck terror infrastructure in the city after 1 a.m claimed Israel Defence Force. The Palestinian Authority health ministry said that around 27 people were injured during the strike, and out of them, 7 Palestinians are in a very critical situation.



The last time Israel conducted such a massive airstrike was in the 2000s in the West Bank during the second Palestinian intifada or uprising. The military has said that they have carried out a joint air strike against various armed groups in the city, including Jenin Battalion, a gathering place for “armed terrorists” before or after terror attacks. It is also a post to store munitions and bombs and it is also a communications centre for terrorists, it claimed.



On June 19, an Israel raid in Jenin turned deadly, killing at least 5 Palestinians in a gun battle, including a 15-year-old girl with over a dozen wounded. Militant groups in the Palestinian coastal territory of Gaza have constantly been launching rockets for 20 years, but West Bank militant groups have not developed such capabilities so far.

On that same day, many Israeli security forces were also wounded, leading to the arrest of two Palestinian suspects of terrorist activity. IDF spokesperson says will continue such operations



“We did not come to occupy the refugee camp. This is not an operation against the Palestinian Authority but against the terror groups in Jenin,” he added. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that the operation was focused on refugee camps and "part of a series of actions that we carry out and will continue to carry out."



The operation that took place on Monday morning didn't hurt any Israeli soldiers. He didn't give it an official name, but called it a 'brigade-level raid'.

Defence Minister hailed the operation Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the operation and shared a tweet, saying that “anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price.”

He further wrote, “We are closely monitoring the behaviour of our enemy, the defence establishment is prepared for any scenario."

