Israel likely very close to finalising the hostage deal with Hamas

Israel is "closer than ever" to closing a deal with Hamas regarding the freeing of the hostages held in Gaza, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told Knesset lawmakers on Monday (local time), as reported by Times of Israel.

Katz's comments to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee were reportedly made in a closed-door meeting, but leaks of his remarks were reported widely in the Hebrew press.

"Israel is closer than ever to another hostage deal," Katz was quoted as saying.

He added that the "less said the better," echoing comments made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday after he discussed with US President-elect Donald Trump the ongoing efforts to free the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"We are working all the time, without rest, to bring our hostages home," Netanyahu said in a statement after the call, giving scant details.

"The less we talk about it, the better -- that way, with God's help, we will succeed," Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

Trump has threatened those holding hostages in the Middle East with 'unprecedented American firepower' if they are not released by the time he enters office on January 20.

Katz also predicted that the deal on the table would be backed by most of the coalition and should not face internal obstacles, Times of Israel quoted Walla news site.

He indicated that the deal would not include an open-ended halt to hostilities, a measure sought by Hamas but opposed by many in Netanyahu's hard-right coalition, as per Times of Israel.

"There's flexibility on the other side. They understand we're not going to end the war," he was quoted as saying.

Hamas carried out a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 killing over 1200 people and holding over 250 as hostages. Around 100 of them are still believed to be in captivity in Gaza.

Israel launched a strong counter-offensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza in an operation that has killed over 45,000 Palestinians.

Notably, several waves of negotiations have stalled and failed to reach a sequel to an agreement reached in late November 2023, in which 105 hostages were released in a weeklong truce.

Meanwhile, Times of Israel cited a separate report by the Saudi Asharq News outlet quoted an unnamed Hamas leader as saying that the sides were "closer than ever" to reaching a deal -- "if Netanyahu doesn't obstruct it."

The source claimed that the terror group had submitted a proposal showing "great flexibility," which stipulates a "gradual end to the war and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces according to an agreed-upon timetable, and guarantees from international mediators.