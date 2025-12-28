What is Somaliland and why Israel's recognition has stirred tensions?

Israel has formally recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the first country to do so more than three decades after the territory broke away from Somalia. The move, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has triggered diplomatic backlash across Africa and the Middle East and drawn a guarded response from the United States.

Netanyahu said he had spoken to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and invited him to visit Israel. The two sides signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition, with Israel signalling plans for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, technology and trade.

What is Somaliland? Somaliland is a self-declared republic in the Horn of Africa that unilaterally seceded from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of the Somali state and the outbreak of civil war. Located in northwestern Somalia, it borders Djibouti and Ethiopia and has a coastline along the Gulf of Aden, a key maritime route connecting the Indian Ocean to the Suez Canal. A former British protectorate, Somaliland has operated with de facto independence for over 30 years. It has its own government, constitution, security forces, currency and electoral system, and has enjoyed relative stability compared with much of Somalia. Despite this, it has remained internationally unrecognised, leaving it politically isolated and unable to access multilateral loans, large-scale foreign investment or formal development assistance.

Why Israel has recognised Somaliland Netanyahu said Israel’s decision was “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords”, the US-brokered agreements under which Israel normalised ties with several Arab states from 2020. Israeli officials said the recognition would open the door to cooperation in economic and strategic sectors, while Somaliland’s leadership said it would join the Abraham Accords framework. Analysts see Israel’s move as part of a broader effort to expand its diplomatic footprint beyond the Middle East and strengthen ties in strategically important regions. Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, near one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, adds to its geopolitical significance amid growing competition in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s government condemned the move as “unlawful” and a violation of its sovereignty, saying it would pursue diplomatic, political and legal measures to defend its internationally recognised borders. How the US has reacted The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has so far stopped short of endorsing the decision. President Donald Trump said Washington would “study” the proposal and expressed scepticism when asked if the US would follow Israel’s lead. “Just say, ‘No’,” Trump said in remarks to the New York Post. “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” He also said he would review Israel’s pitch and Somaliland’s reported offer of access to a port on the Gulf of Aden.