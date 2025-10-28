Home / World News / Israel's military kills three Palestinian militants in West Bank raid

Israel's military kills three Palestinian militants in West Bank raid

Israel has stepped up its military activity in the occupied West Bank since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that triggered the war in Gaza

Gaza, Gaza strike
Israel says the operations have cracked down on militants in the West Bank | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Israeli authorities said they had killed three Palestinian militants early on Tuesday during an operation in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police said the three men were shot as they came out of a cave near Jenin, a town in the northern West Bank known as a militant stronghold. A statement claimed the militants were planning an attack, but gave no further details.

The statement said the Israeli military carried out an airstrike shortly afterward to destroy the cave. The army confirmed an airstrike in the area but gave no further details.

Israel has stepped up its military activity in the occupied West Bank since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel says the operations have cracked down on militants in the West Bank.

But Palestinians and human rights groups say scores of uninvolved civilians have also been among the dead, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineGazaHamas

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

