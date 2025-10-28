Home / World News / Myanmar detains over 10K foreigners in online scam centre crackdown

Myanmar detains over 10K foreigners in online scam centre crackdown

Last month, the US sanctioned several companies in Shwe Kokko, a major scam hub it said is controlled by an ethnic armed group allied with the junta

Myanmar
The move comes as the international community pressures the junta to dismantle billion-dollar scam networks | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Myanmar’s military government has detained more than 10,000 foreign nationals over the past nine months who the junta said illegally entered the country for involvement in online scams. 
Of the 10,119 people detained through Oct 27 in a joint crackdown with China and Thailand, about 9,340 have been repatriated, the Ministry of Information said Tuesday. Arrangements are being made to return the rest, it added.
 
The move comes as the international community pressures the junta to dismantle billion-dollar scam networks. Last month, the US sanctioned several companies in Shwe Kokko, a major scam hub it said is controlled by an ethnic armed group allied with the junta. 
Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun blamed the Karen National Union, an ethnic army fighting the military, for allowing scam networks in KK Park near the Thai-Myanmar border. He accused KNU leaders of profiting from leasing land and providing security for the gambling hub.
 
Saw Taw Nee, the KNU’s head of foreign affairs, said in an interview that the group denies all the allegations by the junta. “They have done it for years for the sake of their interests but when the international community pressures on them, they try to find a culprit and pin this on us,” he said.
 
Local media reported scam center bosses abandoned KK Park after the junta’s raid last week. More than 1,000 people, mostly Chinese, fled from Myanmar into Thailand, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Thai authorities. 
 
“Most people were fleeing. It was like the end of the world,” Saw Taw Nee said, referring to several explosions in the area. 
 
With internet restrictions in place, scam centers in Myanmar relied heavily on Starlink connections. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, said last week it had disabled more than 2,500 Starlink devices suspected of being used by cybercrime groups. Saw Taw Nee said the actual number may be higher, as the network “was widely used there.”
 
KNU said the junta’s renewed crackdown on scams is meant to ease Chinese pressure and win Beijing’s support ahead of an election. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has pledged to hold the vote in phases and transfer power, though Western governments, including the US, have dismissed it as a sham.
 
Criminal networks in places such as Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia are operating “industrial-scale cyber-enabled fraud and scam centers, driven by sophisticated transnational syndicates and interconnected networks of money launderers, human traffickers, data brokers and a growing number of other specialist service providers and facilitators,” the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report this year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After US sanctions, Russia's oil major Lukoil to sell overseas assets

Pakistan, Afghanistan continue talks to resolve cross-border tensions

China, Asean sign upgraded free trade pact to counter US protectionism

Trump admin shortlists five candidates to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell

China added almost one billionaire a day in 2024, says Hurun list

Topics :MyanmarScamsScamOnline fraudonline frauds

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story