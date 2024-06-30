Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israel's Netanyahu vows to fight on as mediators seek new path to talks

Israel's Netanyahu vows to fight on as mediators seek new path to talks

Israel's goals continue to include freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza and ensuring the area never constitutes a threat to Israel again, Netanyahu said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for the 'Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorism' at Yad LeBanim in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Alisa Odenheimer


Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the Iran-backed militant group is eliminated and all the other goals of the war are achieved, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Israeli leader spoke after an Axios report on Saturday that the Biden administration has circulated amended language for some elements of its proposed deal on hostage releases and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Axios cited three people with direct knowledge who weren’t identified.

Israel’s goals continue to include freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza and ensuring the area never constitutes a threat to Israel again, Netanyahu said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting. 

The Israeli government also aims to restore security in the areas bordering Gaza and Lebanon so that residents can safely return to their homes, he said. 

“To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: there is no substitute for victory. We will not end the war until we achieve all of these goals,” said Netanyahu. 

Israel has been at war with Hamas since Oct. 7, when the group, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and Europe, invaded southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages to Gaza. About 120 are still held in Gaza. 

More From This Section

Temple trail: Sunak, Starmer both try to woo British Hindu voters

China's factory activity shrinks for 2nd time in June in warning to economy

'Extremely dangerous' hurricane Beryl's aggression threatens Caribbean

Boeing in talks with US justice dept to resolve charges over safety lapses

President Biden asks donors to stick with him after disastrous debate


Some 37,000 people have been killed in the ensuing war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

There’s no change in Israel’s position on hostage releases outlined this month by US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said, adding that “Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages.” 

In its report on Saturday, Axios said the US is working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to make changes to what would up for discussion in the first stage of a proposed three-stage peace deal, in a effort to get both Israel and Hamas on board. 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli tanks advance into areas in north and south Gaza, fighting rages

5,000 new housing units planned for city of Sderot in Northern Gaza

US, Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel, back off from war

Iran votes to replace Prez killed in chopper crash, but apathy remains high

Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Abandoned houses, scorched forests hint at war

Topics :Benjamin Netanyahuisrael

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story