Israel says it will counter genocide allegations at international court

Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations filed by South Africa with the world court.

A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI
AP Jerusalem

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Eylon Levy, an official in the Israeli prime minister's office, on Tuesday accused South Africa of giving political and legal cover to Hamas' October 7 attack that triggered Israel's war against the militant group.

The state of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at the Hague to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel, Levy said.

South Africa launched the case Friday at the U.N.'s top court, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

Israel dismisses international cases against it as unfair and biased and rarely cooperates. The Israeli response signals the government is taking the case seriously.

Topics :israelLawCourts

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

