Home / World News / Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Japan plane fire: The collision happened with a Coast Guard plane and five passengers on that plane have reportedly died

The plane was JAL flight 516 and had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda (Photo: ANI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency Associated Press (AP). Japan's Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed that it happened due to the plane's collision with the Coast Guard aircraft MA722. The cause of the collision is yet to be officially determined.

Reports suggest that the plane had about 400 passengers, and all were rescued. Five passengers on the Coast Guard's plane have reportedly died. The plane was JAL flight 516 and had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. The incident has prompted a massive emergency response, with at least 70 fire trucks and other vehicles dispatched by the Tokyo Fire Department to extinguish the flames, as reported by NHK.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Videos on Japanese media channels showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Later, the video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

The Japanese government set up an information liaison room at the Crisis Management Centre of the Prime Minister's Office at 6:05 pm (Japanese time) on Tuesday to collect and coordinate information regarding the incident. In response to the emergency, all runways at Haneda Airport were closed around 6 pm, causing significant disruptions to air traffic.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

This also comes just a day after several high-magnitude earthquakes hit Japan. The most powerful was a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture. The death toll of the earthquakes has risen to 48.

These quakes have also caused widespread damage to property.

The officials warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days, according to NHK World.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

337 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning

Delhi airport's 4th runway, elevated taxiway to be operational from July 13

Justin Trudeau's G20 visit: Plane troubles, diplomatic tension, & backlash

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

Ramaswamy asks rivals to withdraw from ballots that removed Trump's name

World Introvert Day 2024: History, importance, how to celebrate and wishes

Ukraine's 2 largest cities under heavy Russian missile attack, 1 killed

Disney's Mickey Mouse enters public domain as 95-year-old copyright expires

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JapanTokyoaircraftsfireBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story