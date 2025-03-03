Israel halts humanitarian aid to Gaza: What it means and what comes next

Israel on Sunday announced that it would stop the flow of all goods and humanitarian aid into Gaza. This decision disrupts the existing framework for cease-fire negotiations and raises concerns about worsening conditions for civilians in the war-torn region.

Why did Israel halt aid?

The announcement came a day after the first phase of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas ended. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the blockade on humanitarian assistance hours after his government proposed a seven-week extension of the temporary cease-fire. The proposal required Hamas to release half of the remaining living hostages and the remains of half of those who had died in captivity.

By halting aid, Israel seems to pressure Hamas into accepting its cease-fire extension terms. The move follows the initial truce, during which 25 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for about 1,500 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. That cease-fire also allowed for a significant increase in humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Israel attributed its latest cease-fire proposal to the efforts of newly appointed US envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal would replace the original deal, brokered by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, which called for Israel’s full military withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent cease-fire in return for the release of all remaining hostages.

How did Hamas respond?

Hamas quickly condemned Israel’s decision, calling it “cheap blackmail”. The group accused Israel of violating the agreement and stated that it remains open to negotiations for the second phase of the cease-fire deal.

Impact on Gaza and its people

The blockade is expected to have severe consequences for Palestinians, particularly as the holy month of Ramadan begins. While Israeli officials have stated that the halt does not apply to water, essential supplies such as fuel – critical for operating bakeries and hospitals – will be stopped.

The restriction is already causing economic distress. Abdulrahman Mohammed, a father of four from Gaza City, told The New York Times that prices of basic goods had skyrocketed following the announcement.

The war, which has lasted 15 months, has left Gaza in ruins. According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 45,000 people have died. The volume of aid entering the enclave has significantly dropped compared to pre-war levels, contributing to severe malnutrition. The United Nations and aid organisations have blamed Israeli restrictions, while Israel has accused aid groups of failing to distribute supplies efficiently.

With the cease-fire’s humanitarian phase now appearing to have ended, uncertainty looms over the fate of the remaining hostages in Gaza and the broader prospects for peace.

What happens next?

The next steps will depend on how Hamas and mediators, including the US, Qatar, and Egypt, respond. If the cease-fire negotiations stall, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could deepen further. Meanwhile, global leaders are urging both sides to return to the negotiating table to prevent further suffering.

As the situation develops, the world watches closely to see whether diplomacy can bring relief or if the war will escalate once again.

[With agency inputs]