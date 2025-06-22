Israel strikes Iran after Tehran launches ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago."

According to Israel's state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.

ALSO READ: Israeli strikes killed 865, injured 3,396 in Iran, says human rights group A Times of Israel report citing IDF confirmed its latest response, saying it hit primed missile launchers in fresh strikes on western Iran. A short while ago, ballistic missile launchers used in the attack on Israel this morning were destroyed in strikes and Iranian soldiers were "eliminated" as well, the Israeli newspaper citing the country's military forces said. According to a report by the Times of Israel, Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), has updated the casualty numbers from the Iranian missile strikes. "Magen David Adom raises the wounded toll of the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack to 16. A man in his 30s is moderately wounded by shrapnel, and 15 other people are lightly hurt, MDA says. Several missile impacts were reported in central Israel after sirens sounded. One missile hit Haifa, where no sirens sounded ahead of the impact."

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, condemned the Iranian actions. "The Iranian regime is firing ballistic missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," he said in a X post. ALSO READ: US strikes 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Tehran vows retaliation: What we know During the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday, US and Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fardow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent. According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.