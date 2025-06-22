Home / World News / South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

South Korea to raise concerns over potential curbs on chipmakers in China

South Korea, currently subject to a blanket 10 per cent tariff with a 25 per cent country-specific duty on pause for 90 days, agreed with the US in their opening round of trade talks

Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
South Korea's top trade negotiator said on Sunday he would raise concerns about potential US restrictions on chipmakers in China when he meets US officials in Washington this week for the third round of technical discussions in tariff talks. 
"I will pass on the concerns among those in the industry and take utmost care," South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo told reporters before leaving for Washington, when asked to comment about concerns the US may adopt policies to make it difficult for foreign chipmakers to operate in China. 
Yeo also said Seoul may not stick to the July deadline, suggesting talks may continue beyond July 8 amid political and economic uncertainties in the US. 
South Korea, currently subject to a blanket 10 per cent tariff with a 25 per cent country-specific duty on pause for 90 days, agreed with the US in their opening round of trade talks in late April to craft a trade deal reducing tariffs by July 8.
 
Yeo was appointed to the role this month by President Lee Jae Myung, who won a snap election on June 3 and said during his campaign that there was no need to rush into a trade agreement with the United States. 
On Sunday, Yeo added he would reach out to officials at the White House and the US Congress to discuss various trade issues, including Washington's request for South Korea to loosen rules on imports of US beef. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

South Korea South Korea economy Trump tariffs chinese chipmakers

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

