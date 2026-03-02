Home / World News / Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles

Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei

Israel strike
Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday.

It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah has claimed a strike against Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas. No injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and for "repeated Israeli aggressions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Britain, France, and Germany ready to back US to stop Iran's strikes

New Iran leaders want to talk and I have agreed, says Donald Trump

Premium

West Asia crisis: Shippers expect cost spikes on reroutes, insurance

10 people killed as protests at US missions rock cities across Pakistan

Ships avoid Hormuz as Iran raises threats and conflict in West Asia spreads

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story