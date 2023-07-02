Home / World News / Israel to buy more F-35 fighter jets from US, expand fleet by 50%

Israel to buy more F-35 fighter jets from US, expand fleet by 50%

Israel will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday, in a deal that increases Israel's arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50 per cent.

AP Jerusalem
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israel will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Sunday, in a deal that increases Israel's arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50 per cent.

The F-35 is the world's most advanced fighter jet, and Israel is the only country in the Middle East to fly them. The USD 3 billion purchase, which increases the Israeli fleet of F-35 jets from 50 to 75, is set to be finalized in the coming months, the ministry said.

It said the deal would be financed through American military aid to Israel and that the maker of the plane, Lockheed Martin, and the maker of its engine, Pratt & Whitney, had committed to involving Israeli companies in the production process.

The new agreement will ensure the continuation of cooperation between American companies and Israeli defense industries in the production of aircraft parts, the statement read.

The move to expand the Israeli arsenal comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel, which considers Iran its greatest enemy, has previously used F-35 jets to shoot down Iranian drones, and has threatened to carry out a long-range strike on Iranian nuclear targets.

Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear weapon a charge Iran denies and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years.

Israel, which has sought to counter Iranian entrenchment in neighbouring Syria, conducted an airstrike on the Syrian city of Homs on Sunday, one of hundreds of strikes on government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

Also Read

Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets?

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

45 fighter jets including Sukhois, Rafales perform during 74th R-Day Parade

Timeline: What and where fighter jets have shot down unidentified aircraft

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets for $15 bn

Switzerland investigates ex-CEO Thomas Gottstein of Credit Suisse

PM Rishi Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in Britain

Why a 'cage match' between Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg may be no joke

France counts the cost as riots start to ease during fifth night of unrest

Russia launches first drone strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 12 days

Topics :israelUSAUS fighter jets

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story