PM Rishi Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in Britain

I haven't experienced that in cricket, but of course I've experienced racism growing up, says Sunak.

PTI London
Britain’s Prince William speaks to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Prince George eats pizza, in their box as they attend Day 4 of the second Ashes cricket Test match at Lords in London photo: reuters

Last Updated : Jul 02 2023
Aditi Khanna
Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, has spoken of the “sting” of racism that he experienced growing up in the UK during a special appearance at the England versus Australia Ashes Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The 43-year-old cricket lover was interviewed on the BBC’s iconic ‘Test Match Special’ (TMS) radio show on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test on Saturday when he was asked about a recent independent report which found “widespread and deep-rooted” racism, sexism, elitism and class-based bias at all levels of cricket and prompted an unreserved apology by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
“I haven’t experienced that in cricket, but of course I've experienced racism growing up,” said Sunak.

“It stings you in a way that very few other things do. I'm in a job where I take criticism on a daily, hourly, minute-by-minute basis. But racism, it stings you, it does hurt," he said. Sunak said the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket  report had been “hard to read” and “really sad” for cricket lovers like him.
“All of us who love this game want it to be inclusive, open, accessible to absolutely everybody, to welcome people from all backgrounds and for it to be a place where everyone can feel respected and supported,” he said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that he was “confident” that the ECB was responding to its conclusions in the right way and referenced his milestone as the country's first British Indian Prime Minister as “incredible progress” in tackling racism.
"One thing I take comfort from is that I think the things that happened to me when I was a kid, I don't think they would happen to my kids today,” he added.
 
Born in Southampton in Hampshire on the south-eastern coast of England, Sunak revealed how he fell in love with cricket watching Hampshire County games in his home city.

First Published: Jul 02 2023

