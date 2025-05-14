Home / World News / Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48, including 22 children, say hospitals

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48, including 22 children, say hospitals

The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no way Israel would halt its war in Gaza | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 22 children were killed in Gaza overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday in a punishing series of Israeli airstrikes on homes in northern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

The strikes killed at least 48 people in total, the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported. The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as President Donald Trump was visiting Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no way Israel would halt its war in Gaza, dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony's profits rise on robust performance for music, movies, games

Musk eyes to launch robotaxi in Saudi Arabia, where Uber leads the race

'Beaten, filmed, humiliated': Ex-gf Cassie's explosive trial against Diddy

RSS affiliate calls for sanctions against Turkey for 'alliance' with Pak

Tesla eyes new pay deal for Musk as legal row over $56 bn package drags on

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflict

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story