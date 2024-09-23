Israeli airstrikes kill 50 people, injure over 300: Lebanon health ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry says a wave of Israeli airstrikes across the country on Monday have killed 50 people and wounded more than 300.

The ministry said that the preliminary toll included women and children.

The airstrikes hit wide areas in southern and northeastern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group.

The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.