Home / World News / Attacks on Iran will 'increase significantly' next week: Israeli Minister

Attacks on Iran will 'increase significantly' next week: Israeli Minister

Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast

UAE, Iran war
US, Israel strike Iran | File Image: Bloomberg
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1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that attacks against Iran will "increase significantly" in the coming week.

Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast.

"This week, the intensity of the attacks that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and against the infrastructures on which it relies will increase significantly," Katz said in a video statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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