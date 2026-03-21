Attacks on Iran will 'increase significantly' next week: Israeli Minister
Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast
Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that attacks against Iran will "increase significantly" in the coming week.
Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast.
"This week, the intensity of the attacks that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and against the infrastructures on which it relies will increase significantly," Katz said in a video statement.
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST