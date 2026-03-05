Israeli military attacks Iranian command centres with over 100 warplanes
More than 250 bombs were dropped by over 100 fighter jets in the "wide-scale" strike
The Israeli military said it attacked a compound in eastern Tehran housing the headquarters for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite Quds Force, the intelligence directorate, Basij paramilitary force, Iran's cyber unit, and a "unit in Internal Security responsible for suppressing protests." More than 250 bombs were dropped by over 100 fighter jets in the "wide-scale" strike, according to an Israeli military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:07 AM IST