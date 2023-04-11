Home / World News / Israeli PM Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension

Israeli PM Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government's contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary

Jerusalem
Israeli PM Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reversed his decision to fire his defense minister over criticism of the government's contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying at his post.

I decided to put the differences we had behind us, he said. Gallant remains in his position and we will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of Israel.

In a tweet showing himself sitting next to Netanyahu, Gallant wrote: We continue together with full strength, for Israel's security.

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Netanyahu never sent Gallant a formal termination letter. As of Monday, Gallant whose criticism of Netanyahu's planned judicial changes led to his dismissal was still on the job. Gallant's aides said it was business-as-usual at the Defense Ministry.

In recent days, Gallant was seen taking part in Israeli government meetings discussing tensions in Jerusalem that escalated last week and the wider violence they sparked in the region.

Even in the last few days we worked together and stood together around the clock on all fronts in the face of the security challenges, Netanyahu said.

Days after Netanyahu announced Gallant's firing, an Israeli police raid at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site triggered rocket fire at Israel on multiple fronts. Israel responded with airstrikes and artillery fire at rocket launch sites and accused Hamas and Palestinian militant groups of being behind the attacks.

The judiciary crisis and other issues including his indictment on corruption charges in 2019 have distracted Netanyahu from his traditional focus on security and diplomacy, and many Israelis were concerned about the prospects of a vacant defense minister post.

After Wednesday's police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound the third holiest shrine in Islam that is also the most sacred to Jews rockets were fired on northern Israel from Lebanon, Syria and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The escalation came at a time of rare convergence of Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

Also Read

Israel's designated PM Netanyahu says he has successfully formed new govt

Netanyahu rejects Joe Biden's suggestion to pause judicial overhaul

Israeli governance group asks court to punish PM Netanyahu over legal plan

Israel PM Netanyahu launches contentious overhaul as thousands protest

Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

China's weak inflation fuels calls for ease in policy to aid recovery

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal reveals DOJ probe in pursuit of legal fees

LIVE: Muslims in India doing better, Sitharaman rebuts Western 'perception'

TN Guv gives assent to bill banning online gambling amid tussle with CM

China military says it's 'ready to fight' after drills near Taiwan

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story