Israeli strikes kill 11 as Lebanon cease-fire efforts appear to gain steam

Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people across Lebanon on Friday including a mother, father and their three kids in a home as rescue workers called off their search for survivors a day after an Israeli strike on a civil defence centre killed 14 emergency workers and volunteers.

The airstrikes come as Lebanon's prime minister apparently urged Iran to convince the Hezbollah militant group to agree to a cease-fire deal with Israel, which could require the group to pull back from the Israel-Lebanon border.

Since late September, Israel dramatically escalated its bombardment of Lebanon, vowing to cripple Hezbollah and end its barrages in Israel. More than 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli fire 80 per cent of them in the past month Lebanon's Health Ministry says.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people mostly civilians and abducting 250 others. Lebanon's Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on October 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel's blistering 13-month war in Gaza has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The fighting has left some 76 people dead in Israel, including 31 soldiers.

Here's the Latest: Israeli strikes kill 11 in Lebanon, including parents and their 3 kids Beirut: An Israeli airstrike killed five members of the same family in a home in Ain Qana in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon's state media said. The report said a mother, father and their three children were killed but didn't provide their ages.

Three other Israeli strikes killed six people and wounded 32 in different parts of Tyre province on Friday, also in south Lebanon, the report said.

Around 24 hours after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a centre for Lebanese emergency workers, officials said they were halting efforts to find any more survivors beneath the rubble.

The Lebanese civil defence service said in a statement that 14 rescue workers and volunteers were killed Thursday in Douris, near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon. Human remains that require DNA identification were also recovered.

In an earlier statement Friday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense condemned the attack, expressing deep regret and reaffirming its commitment to its humanitarian mission despite the challenges and sacrifices.

The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment Friday on why the civil defence centre was targeted. Lebanon's civil defense forces have no affiliation with the militant group Hezbollah, and provide crucial rescue and medical services in one of the world's most war-torn nations.

The UN humanitarian agency voiced concern over the escalating toll of Israeli airstrikes in densely populated areas of Lebanon, calling the daily casualties and displacement deplorable.

In three waves of renewed strikes on Friday, the Israeli military hit more buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, setting off explosions in the area known as Dahiyeh.

In a warning notice on X, a spokesman for the Israeli military said that the airstrikes were targeting Hezbollah facilities and interests, without providing further details.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In a post on X, the UN humanitarian agency known as OCHA said indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international law and stressed the importance of avoiding disproportionate harm to civilians.

Iranian official says Tehran backs Lebanese government and its people Beirut: A visiting Iranian official said after meeting top Lebanese officials Friday that Tehran stands by Lebanon's government and people and that it backs any decision taken by the Lebanese government and the militant Hezbollah group.

Asked if he was trying to disrupt US efforts to end the Israel-Hezbollah war, Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said: "We are not trying to blow up any effort but we want to solve the problem and whatever the circumstances are we will stand by Lebanon.

He added that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters and allies are responsible for igniting the conflict. He also expressed hope after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that difficulties facing Lebanon will be solved.

Larijani denied reports that Iran has abandoned Hezbollah, dismissing such claims by saying: You take jokes seriously.

He added that Iran will back the resistance (Hezbollah) under all circumstances.

Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, said he urged Iran Friday to help his government implement a UN Security Council resolution that ended the summer 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

The resolution says that no side should have armed presence in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel apart from the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

Mikati said Lebanon also wants Iran to help the country's national unity and not take any stance that backs one Lebanese side against another.

Israeli military aid says blood supplies have been transported into Gaza to ease humanitarian crisis Jerusalem: Israeli authorities said blood supplies have been transported into Gaza in the latest move to ease the humanitarian suffering in the Palestinian territory.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

Throughout the 13 month conflict, hospitals in Gaza have been struggling to treat Palestinian casualties without basic medical supplies, including blood and bandages.

The announcement from COGAT comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly in the war-ravaged northern areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya where Israel has intensified its military operations against Hamas.

COGAT facilitated at least two aid deliveries to the far north during November after a month where virtually no supplies reached these areas.

Iranian official in Beirut in talks to end Israel-Hezbollah war Beirut: An Iranian official flew to Beirut on Friday to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah war with top Lebanese officials as Israel's air force struck areas on the edge of the Lebanese capital.

The visit of Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, comes amid attempts led by the United States to end the 13-month war that broadened in September into southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut's southern suburbs.

Lebanese media reported that the US ambassador to Lebanon has handed over a draft of a proposed deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah war to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

A Lebanese official confirmed that the US ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, visited Berri but refused to say whether a draft was handed over. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about the ongoing talks. The US Embassy refused to either confirm or deny the reports.

Larijani flew in Friday from neighbouring Syria where he held similar talks a day earlier with President Bashar Assad. Syria's state news agency said Assad and Larijani discussed the ongoing aggression on Palestine and Lebanon and the necessity of stopping it.

Iran is a main backer of Hezbollah and for decades has been funding and arming the Lebanese militant group.

Search continues in eastern Lebanon town where an airstrike killed 13 Beirut: Rescue teams were searching for missing people through rubble near the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon where an Israeli strike hit a civil defense centre the night before.

Thirteen bodies were recovered, all of them employees and volunteers of the emergency services agency, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense. Some other remains that will require DNA testing were also recovered, it said in a statement.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense expressed deep regret over this direct attack on its members. Staffers will continue to respond to relief calls and continue with its humanitarian mission, no matter how great the challenges and sacrifices are, it said.

Rafik Shehada, head of the union of municipalities in the Baalbek region, described the strike as barbaric and said that rescue teams were still searching for missing people who had been inside the center at the time and were presumed dead.

Human Rights Watch in a report issued in late October said that it had documented three incidents that it described as apparent war crimes in which Israeli forces struck medica medical personnel, transports, and facilities. At that time, it said that Israeli strikes had killed at least 163 health and rescue workers across Lebanon and damaged 158 ambulances and 55 hospitals during a year of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of using ambulances and medical facilities to transport and store weapons. The Israeli military has not commented on the strike on the civil defense centre near Baalbek.

UN Security Council draft resolution demands immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire in Gaza United Nations: The UN Security Council's 10 elected members have circulated a draft resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The draft resolution, which was sent to the council's five permanent members Thursday, reiterates the council's demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages seized during Hamas' surprise attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel says about 100 are still being held, though not all are believed to be alive.

The council's 10 elected members Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia circulated the draft after they agreed to it.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, holds the key to whether the Security Council adopts the resolution. The four other permanent members Russia, China, Britain and France -- are expected to support it or abstain.

The draft, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, also demands immediate access for Gaza's civilian population to humanitarian aid and services essential for their survival.

It underscores that the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA remains the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.

Israel's parliament passed two laws last month banning UNRWA's operations in the Palestinian territories, which take effect in 90 days.

The draft resolution would also express the council's deep alarm over the ongoing catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza including the lack of adequate healthcare services and the state of food insecurity creating a risk of famine notably in the north.