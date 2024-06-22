Home / World News / Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah kill 25, injure 50, say officials

Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah kill 25, injure 50, say officials

Israel has previously bombed locations in the vicinity of the humanitarian zone in Muwasi

Representative Image: A damaged UN vehicle in a tent camp in Rafah | Photo: Reuters
AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Israeli forces shelled tent camps for displaced Palestinians north of Rafah on Friday, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 50 according to Gaza's Heath Ministry and emergency workers, in the latest deadly attack in the tiny Palestinian territory where hundreds of thousands have fled fighting between Israel and Hamas.

According to Ahmed Radwan, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense first responders in Rafah, witnesses told rescue workers about the shelling at two locations in a coastal area that has become filled with tents. The Health Ministry reported the number of people killed and wounded in the attacks.

The locations of the attacks provided by Civil Defense were just outside an Israeli-designated safe zone. The Israeli military said they were looking into the strikes at the reported coordinates. Israel has previously bombed locations in the vicinity of the humanitarian zone in Muwasi, a rural area on the Mediterranean coast that has filled with sprawling tent camps in recent months.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

