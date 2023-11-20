Home / World News / Israeli vessel's capture reignites fears over West Asia shipping

Israeli vessel's capture reignites fears over West Asia shipping

Ships have often been caught up in the tensions between various groups in West Asia, at times disrupting flows of energy and other goods

Bloomberg
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Shoko Oda

A Israeli-owned ship seized in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in retaliation for the war in Gaza is raising fears over more widespread disruption in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Galaxy Leader, beneficially owned by a unit of Israeli businessman Rami Ungar’s Ray Shipping Group, was taken in the southern part of the Red Sea on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Houthis said Israeli ships would continue to be targeted until the military operation against Hamas ends.
 
Ships have often been caught up in the tensions between various groups in West Asia, at times disrupting flows of energy and other goods. The Houthis have regularly claimed attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman. They have also targeted sites in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles — including in 2019 when they briefly knocked out half the kingdom’s oil production. 
 
But the oil market on Monday shrugged off the latest seizure of the ship that’s used to transport vehicles as traders focused on a key OPEC meeting this weekend. Natural gas in Europe rose initially but gave up some of the gains. 
 
The Houthis said Sunday they had taken the vessel to the Yemeni coast. Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen KK, which had chartered the ship, said it was unaware of the current location of the vessel, which has a crew of 25 and is carrying no cargo.   

Iran denied any role in the seizure, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani saying resistance groups in the Middle East make and implement their own decisions based on their own interests.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office condemned the action. The action in the Red Sea represents a “significant escalation of tensions,” said Kenneth Loh, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst covering shipping and logistics.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Structural demand for US debt strong despite market volatility: Moody's

Gunfire kills, hurts dozens in Gaza hospital encircled by Israeli tanks

India, Australia to strengthen ties to deal with 'exceptional challenges'

COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to begin on Nov 30 in Dubai

Shell paid net corporate taxes in UK for 1st time in years on windfall levy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CargoIsrael-PalestineisraelGaza conflictpalestine

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story