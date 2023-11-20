Home / World News / COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to begin on Nov 30 in Dubai

COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to begin on Nov 30 in Dubai

The Forum, taking place from 1-2 December alongside the World Climate Action Summit, will convene over 1000 global Heads of State, Government and other stakeholders

ANI Others
This first of its kind multi-stakeholder engagement Forum is driven by the UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference.

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The inaugural COP28 Business Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28 Presidency, will begin on 30th November at Expo City Dubai.

The Forum, taking place from 1-2 December alongside the World Climate Action Summit, will convene over 1000 global Heads of State, Government, business CEOs, philanthropists and heads of NGOs seeking to accelerate and showcase progress on climate targets and industry transition through dynamic public, private, philanthropy collaboration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This first of its kind multi-stakeholder engagement Forum is driven by the UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.

Speaking on the Forum and the private sector's broader role to play, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President, said, "We are committed to hosting a fully inclusive COP, and it would be impossible to do this without the vital input of our business and philanthropy communities. The Business Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP28, is a key part of our Presidency's agenda, and will help deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors. The time is now for businesses and philanthropists to step up and play a leading role in helping the world meet net zero pathways."

The Forum has announced 'A Showcase Compendium of Collective Action' that details initiatives and high-level outcomes underpinned by the COP28 Action Agenda's four key pillars of Energy Transition, Climate Finance, People Nature, and Inclusion.

The Showcase sets out initiatives that are working to harness the power of global decision-makers across public, private and philanthropic sectors to urgently tackle the climate crisis, achieve net-zero emissions, reverse nature loss and restore biodiversity.

Examples of these initiatives to be platformed at the Forum include: A Blended Finance Vehicle - a vehicle that funds climate related projects and businesses in emerging markets and developing economies.

The Climate Investment Platform - a climate tech fund to scale up proven climate technologies in the Global South focusing on emissions reduction. The Climate and Nature Moonshots - funding for innovation projects focused on Coral Restoration and Energy Transitions.

The First Movers Coalition - a coalition that commits to purchasing products/services based on clean technologies to support the decarbonisation of high-emitting industrial sectors. The Indigenous People's Outcome - a fund to provide direct financing for Indigenous Peoples and organisations, to help them protect and restore nature and biodiversity.

COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy and Chair of the Forum, Badr Jafar, stated, "We are starting to create real and meaningful progress towards the green transition by putting the private sector at the heart of the conversation. Our action-oriented agenda directed towards the world's top decision-makers, aims to zero in on where public-business-philanthropic partnerships can accelerate, replicate, and scale while shifting the dialogue from billions to the trillions that are required."

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, commented, "A sustainable future is the growth story of our time. To seize it, we need to define and align country, industry, and financial roadmaps. We also need to recognise and celebrate the steps leaders, companies and investors are making in the right direction. The COP28 Business Philanthropy and Climate Forum is a unique opportunity for the world's top decision-makers to work with their peers to raise ambition, assess progress and hold up the mirror of accountability".

The Forum's strategic delivery partner is the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). Additional Forum delivery partners include: International Finance Corporation (IFC), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Network of Foundations Working for Development (OECD netFWD), World Economic Forum (WEF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Bill Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), IDB Invest, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and XPRIZE.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee

COP28 looks set for conflict after negotiations on climate damage fund

Road to COP28: Climate talks end without resolving differences over finance

119 Indians donated Rs 5 cr-plus in FY23, Shiv Nadar gave Rs 5.6 cr a day

COP28 president UAE, UN body on climate change sign Host Country Agreement

Shell paid net corporate taxes in UK for 1st time in years on windfall levy

World racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise: UN report

Brent crude futures climb over 2% to gain $2 amid Opec production cuts

US' Austin meets Zelensky in Ukraine to reaffirm support amid Israel crisis

Xi to attend BRICS virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dubaiclimate summit

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story