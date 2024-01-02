Home / World News / Israeli who fought Hamas for 2 months indicted for impersonating soldier

Israeli who fought Hamas for 2 months indicted for impersonating soldier

Israeli media said he spent time fighting in Gaza and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field

Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms and other military equipment in his possession | Photo: Reuters
AP Jerusalem

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

An Israeli man who never served in the military was charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons after sneaking into an army unit and joining the fighting against Hamas.

According to an indictment filed on Sunday, Roi Yifrach, 35, took advantage of the chaotic situation in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack to join combat operations and steal large amounts of military gear, including weapons, munitions and sensitive communications equipment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Israeli media said he spent time fighting in Gaza and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field.

Yifrach went to southern Israel on October 7 and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite anti-terrorism units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said.

Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms and other military equipment in his possession.

Eitan Sabag, Yifrach's lawyer, told Israel's Channel 12 TV that Yifrach went down to the south to help as a paramedic with a first responder organisation and fought bravely to defend Israel for more than two months. "He was helping people and helping rescue people, all under fire, while also fighting against terrorists," Sabag said.

Police also detained four other people, including a police officer, in connection with the weapons theft.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

Israel pulling troops from Gaza in precursor to scaled-back offensive

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate Yunus to 6 months in jail

Israeli SC overturns key component of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

3 killed, several wounded in separate shootings on new year in Los Angeles

ertainly important case: MoS IT on NYT lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelGazaHamas

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story