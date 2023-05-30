Home / World News / Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

The billionaire Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber, announced the merger Tuesday

Bloomberg
Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asda agreed to buy EG Group’s UK and Ireland gas-station business in a move that aims to create a convenience retailing empire in one of the world’s most competitive food markets.
The billionaire Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber, announced the merger Tuesday for an enterprise value of about $2.8 billion, combining two businesses that are they both own with buyout firm TDR Capital. The deal will help EG refinance debt coming due in 2025. 

The combination creates a convenience company with annual revenue of about £30 billion, serving more than 20 million customers every week. It also helps Asda in its mission to unseat J Sainsbury Plc as the second-largest UK grocer and forms one of the biggest privately owned businesses in the country. 
Bloomberg News first revealed in late 2021 that the brothers were exploring options for EG Group and considering a potential merger of its operations with Asda. 

Also Read

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Kirloskar Brothers EGM: Shareholders reject call for forensic audit

Petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth in November as demand rises

Petrol, diesel sales surge in Dec as economy picks up momentum, shows data

Petrol export by OMCs rise 142% between 2020-21 and 2021-22: Govt data

WHO stresses on policies to help tobacco farmers shift to growing food crop

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

Resolve political disputes in line with 'Constitution', IMF tells Pakistan

Xi's charm offensive turns to space as 'divine craft' launches: Report

Oil slides 4% on worries about US debt ceiling, OPEC+ discussions

Topics :mergers and acquisitions

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story