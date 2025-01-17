It Ends with Us row: Justin Baldoni sues Lively, Reynolds for $400 mn

Actor and director Justin Baldoni has filed a lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, seeking $400 million in damages, according to Variety. The legal action follows a December complaint by Lively, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and attempting to “destroy” her reputation through an alleged online smear campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in response to Lively’s allegations, cites civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Representatives for Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist—also named in the lawsuit—have not commented on the ongoing dispute.

Defamation and invasion of privacy claims

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, accused Lively and her team of spreading “grossly edited, unsubstantiated, and doctored information” to the media to damage Baldoni’s reputation. Freedman stated, “This is an attempt to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons.”

Background of the It Ends with Us dispute

The legal battle traces back to the production of It Ends with Us, a film based on Colleen Hoover’s novel about domestic abuse. Despite grossing over $350 million globally, tensions between Baldoni and Lively were apparent. They avoided joint appearances during the press tour, with Baldoni notably absent from the London premiere.

The film’s marketing drew criticism on social media, with fans accusing Lively of neglecting the central theme of domestic violence and instead promoting the movie as a romantic comedy. Lively also faced backlash for using the campaign to promote her personal brands, which many deemed inappropriate given the serious subject matter.

Baldoni’s response and legal stance

Baldoni’s legal team has categorically denied the allegations, calling them “false.” They revealed that a crisis management team was hired after Lively purportedly threatened to sabotage the film if her demands were not met.

The lawsuit includes a 179-page complaint, with Baldoni’s lawyers arguing that the case transcends celebrity disputes. “When plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognise that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will,” they stated.

Baldoni sues The New York Times for $250 mn

Lively’s complaint was first published by The New York Times in a December 21 article titled "We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine". After the article’s release, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency WME, which also represents Lively.

Baldoni, alongside nine other plaintiffs, has filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the newspaper of libel and false light invasion of privacy.

The plaintiffs, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel and producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, allege the article relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, misrepresenting the context to mislead readers.

One key example was the article’s claim that Baldoni repeatedly entered Lively’s makeup trailer uninvited while she was undressed, including during breastfeeding. Baldoni’s lawsuit disputes this, citing a June 2, 2023, text exchange where Lively amicably discussed script pages and invited Baldoni to rehearse lines in her trailer. Baldoni’s team argues the article misrepresented these interactions to craft a damaging and false narrative.

The 87-page complaint also accuses The New York Times of promissory fraud and breach of implied-in-fact contract. It further alleges that Reynolds aggressively confronted Baldoni and pressured WME to sever ties with him during the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere in July 2023, well before Baldoni sought crisis management support.