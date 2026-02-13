'It is going to be very traumatic': Trump threatens Iran over nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) emphasised the need for a deal with Iran, warning that failure to reach an agreement could be "traumatic."

Speaking to reporters, Trump described his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "very good."

He said, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it is going to be very traumatic (for Iran) and I don't want it to happen...If they don't make a deal, it is going to be a different story. We had a very good meeting yesterday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared his thoughts following a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu said Trump sought his opinion on the ongoing discussions with Iran, adding that he expressed "general skepticism" regarding the nature of any agreement with the country.

The Israeli leader emphasised that the agreement should address not only Iran's nuclear program but also its ballistic missile and support for proxy groups across the region. In a post on X, he said, "He wanted to hear my opinion. I won't hide from you that I expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran. But I said that if an agreement is indeed reached, then it must include the elements that are very important from our perspective, from Israel's perspective, and in my opinion not only Israel's." "It's not only the nuclear issue, it's also the ballistic missiles and it's also the Iranian proxies. With that, I would say, the conversation was essentially concluded, although of course it also touched on Gaza, on the entire region, and on other general matters," he added.

Netanyahu added that while the discussions covered several issues, the main focus was on negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu said that Trump believes that by not reaching an agreement before, Iran had made a mistake. "Of course the conversations focused on several issues, but in practice on the negotiations with Iran. The President thinks that the Iranians have already learned who they are dealing with. He believes that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they certainly understand they made a mistake the previous time by not reaching an agreement, may create the conditions for achieving a good deal," he said.