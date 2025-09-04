Home / World News / Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Putin said development of biotechnology has helped transplant human organs vigorously helping people stay young and even achieve immortality

putin, xi, kim, russia, north korea, china
Xi and Putin were overheard discussing organ transplants as a means of prolonging life on the sidelines of a military parade. Photo: AP/PTI
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were reportedly broadcast live discussing "immortality" on Chinese state media during Beijing's largest military parade, which concluded on Wednesday.
 
In an exchange translated into English by the BBC, Xi and Putin were overheard discussing organ transplants as a means of prolonging life on the sidelines of a military parade. Xi could be heard saying that it was rare for someone to be 70 in the past; however, a person is still a child at 70 in modern times.
 
To this, Putin reportedly responded, saying that the development of biotechnology has helped transplant human organs vigorously, helping people stay young and "even achieve immortality".

People can live up to 150: Xi

Citing some predictions, Xi said that people in this generation can also live up to 150 years old, according to the BBC report. 
 
The discussion assumes significance as both Xi and Putin have been in power for 13 and 25 years, respectively, and neither of them has expressed any intention of stepping down.

China holds its largest military parade

China held its largest military parade yet on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, unveiling for the first time some of its most advanced weaponry.
 
The event, held in Tiananmen Square, displayed modern arms as part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to present China as both a global power and a nation of military strength.
 
Global leaders, including Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, were present at the event.

You conspire against the US: Trump

Criticising the gathering, US President Donald Trump accused Xi Jinping of "conspiring" against Washington by aligning with Putin and Kim Jong Un. 
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan again, WFP sends emergency aid

Russia calls GPS jamming claims on von der Leyen's plane 'preposterous'

European leaders face tough choices as UK, France host meeting on Ukraine

Trump govt asks SC to quickly take up tariffs case after appeals court loss

Trump to host top tech CEOs except Musk at White House dinner on Thursday

Topics :Vladimir PutinXi JinpingKim Jong UnRussiaChinaNorth KoreaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story