Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were reportedly broadcast live discussing "immortality" on Chinese state media during Beijing's largest military parade, which concluded on Wednesday.

In an exchange translated into English by the BBC, Xi and Putin were overheard discussing organ transplants as a means of prolonging life on the sidelines of a military parade. Xi could be heard saying that it was rare for someone to be 70 in the past; however, a person is still a child at 70 in modern times.

To this, Putin reportedly responded, saying that the development of biotechnology has helped transplant human organs vigorously, helping people stay young and "even achieve immortality".

Citing some predictions, Xi said that people in this generation can also live up to 150 years old, according to the BBC report. The discussion assumes significance as both Xi and Putin have been in power for 13 and 25 years, respectively, and neither of them has expressed any intention of stepping down. China holds its largest military parade China held its largest military parade yet on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II, unveiling for the first time some of its most advanced weaponry.