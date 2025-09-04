Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan again, WFP sends emergency aid

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Afghanistan again on Thursday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake struck at a depth of 135km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 04/09/2025 10:40:56 IST, Lat: 34.38 N, Long: 70.37 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier, an earthquake struck Afghanistan late Wednesday night at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 03/09/2025 23:53:44 IST, Lat: 36.86 N, Long: 71.18 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency aid to Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where more than 1,400 people have been killed and over 3,000 people injured, Khaama Press reported. Initial aid shipments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with additional flights scheduled to deliver further assistance and personnel. Khaama Press, citing WFP in its report, noted that many of the communities hit by the earthquake were already struggling after recent flash floods, and worsening weather conditions now threaten to deepen the humanitarian crisis.