Home / World News / Italy proposes bank tax to help people with rate hikes, stocks plunges

Italy proposes bank tax to help people with rate hikes, stocks plunges

The proposal must now be converted into legislation and be approved by Italy's Parliament, where the right-wing government enjoys a comfortable majority

AP Rome
Italy Flag

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Italian bank stocks plunged Tuesday after the Cabinet approved a proposal to apply a 40% tax on some bank profits this year to help consumers and businesses cope with higher borrowing costs.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the tax at a Monday evening press conference, saying it was a measure of social equity to make up for a series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

Those increases are aimed at fighting inflation and make it more expensive for people to get loans to buy homes and cars or for companies to get new equipment or build facilities.

UniCredit shares fell over 7%, Intesa Sanpaolo was down more than 8%, Banco BPM dropped more than 8.5%, and BPER and Banca MPS both plummeted over 10% in early afternoon trading on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The Association of Italian Banks has not yet commented publicly on the tax, whose approval apparently took banks by surprise. Analysts said banks would surely try to change the proposal or challenge it in court if it's passed by Parliament, the next step in the process.

The five major Italian banks reported a combined net profit of about 10.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in the first half of the year, up 64% from the same period in 2022, according to credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar. It pointed to higher interest income, resilient fees and cost management.

The 40% tax would be applied to banks' profits from the difference between the interest they pay customers on deposits and the interest they earn on loans. Salvini said the tax revenue would amount to a few billion euros that would be used to fund tax breaks and help first-time homeowners get mortgages.

It is a levy on banks' extra profits, he said, adding that the measure was proposed by Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who didn't attend the press conference to announce it.

The proposal must now be converted into legislation and be approved by Italy's Parliament, where the right-wing government enjoys a comfortable majority.

Banks are widely expected to push back against the measure during the parliamentary process, but within the ruling coalition, there is a solid component supporting the move, Wolfango Piccoli, co-president at Teneo consultancy, said in a statement. Absent significant amendments before its parliamentary approval, the retroactive tax will likely be challenged in the courts.

The drop in Italian bank shares weighed on major banks more broadly in European markets, with Germany's Deutsche Bank, France's BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, Britain's HSBC and Spain's Banco Santander all falling in early afternoon trading.

The ECB has raised interest rates nine straight times in its campaign to stamp out high inflation unleashed by higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and supply chain backups as the global economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank tax was the last item announced in a series of measures adopted by Italy's Cabinet in its final meeting before a summer pause, ranging from ending mandatory isolation for COVID-19 cases to a decision to increase the number of taxis that can operate.

The 20% increase in the number of taxi licenses that cities can issue is aimed at better responding to a boom in tourism that has created long lines at taxi stands this summer, with demand only expected to grow with the Vatican's 2025 Jubilee, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina and a view to Rome's bid to host the 2030 Expo.

Also Read

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

China suffers new blow as exports see biggest drop in three years

Imran Khan appeals his conviction in graft case, seeks release from jail

Powerful storm kills 2 people, leaves 1.1 mn without power in eastern US

India trails Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh on internet resilience: Report

Cannot confirm leakage: Japan as report of Chinese hacking surfaces

Topics :ItalyInterest rate hike

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story