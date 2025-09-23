Home / World News / Thousands protest in Italy for Gaza; Meloni condemns violence as 'shameful'

Thousands protest in Italy for Gaza; Meloni condemns violence as 'shameful'

What began as peaceful marches in several cities of Italy quickly spiralled into violent confrontations between the demonstrators and police, leaving at least 60 police officers injured

Giorgia Meloni
Meloni called the images from Milan shameful, saying that self-styled pro-Palestinians, antifascists, and pacifists had devastated the station and clashed with law enforcement. Image: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Google
Thousands of demonstrators took the streets across Italy this week, calling for an end to what they described as “genocide in Gaza”. What began as peaceful marches in several cities quickly spiralled into violent confrontations between the demonstrators and the police, leaving at least 60 police officers injured, according to a BBC report.
 
Crowds of demonstrators clashed with police in Milan, hurling stones, chairs, and other objects. In retaliation, the police pushed back with tear gas.
 
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came under fire from political opponents for her position on Gaza, condemned the scenes in Milan as shameful. While Meloni has been critical of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, she hasn’t supported recognition of a Palestinian state.

Meloni calls the protests ‘shameful’

In an X post, Meloni called the images from Milan shameful, saying that self-styled pro-Palestinians, antifascists, and pacifists had devastated the station and clashed with law enforcement. “Violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change the lives of people in Gaza one iota, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens, who will end up suffering and paying for the damage caused by these thugs,” she said in her post. 
 
She also expressed support for law enforcement and demanded that strike organisers and political forces denounce violence. “My thoughts go out to the law enforcement agencies, forced to endure the arrogance and gratuitous violence of these pseudo-protesters. I hope for clear condemnation from the strike organisers and all political forces,” Meloni said.

Italy holds cautious stance on Palestine

The protests came as France and several other countries formally backed statehood for Palestinian at the UN General Assembly. With the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Canada, and Portugal having already taken similar steps, Italy has maintained its cautious position. Meloni’s government has so far refused to recognise Palestine “for the moment” and remains hesitant about supporting EU trade sanctions against Israel, the BBC reported.

Europe rocked by protests

The turmoil in Italy is part of a wider surge of anger spreading across Europe. In the UK, nearly 900 people were arrested on September 7 during a protest backing Palestine Action, a group banned under anti-terrorism laws. According to a Reuters news report, the government urged the public to stop showing support for the organisation. Meanwhile, in Paris, tens of thousands of demonstrators filled the streets earlier this month, carrying Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the bloodshed.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

