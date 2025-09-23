Thousands protest in Italy for Gaza; Meloni condemns violence as 'shameful'

Thousands of demonstrators took the streets across Italy this week, calling for an end to what they described as “genocide in Gaza”. What began as peaceful marches in several cities quickly spiralled into violent confrontations between the demonstrators and the police, leaving at least 60 police officers injured, according to a BBC report.

Crowds of demonstrators clashed with police in Milan, hurling stones, chairs, and other objects. In retaliation, the police pushed back with tear gas.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came under fire from political opponents for her position on Gaza, condemned the scenes in Milan as shameful. While Meloni has been critical of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, she hasn’t supported recognition of a Palestinian state.

Meloni calls the protests ‘shameful’ ALSO READ: 5 killed, including 3 children, in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon In an X post, Meloni called the images from Milan shameful, saying that self-styled pro-Palestinians, antifascists, and pacifists had devastated the station and clashed with law enforcement. “Violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change the lives of people in Gaza one iota, but will have concrete consequences for Italian citizens, who will end up suffering and paying for the damage caused by these thugs,” she said in her post. She also expressed support for law enforcement and demanded that strike organisers and political forces denounce violence. “My thoughts go out to the law enforcement agencies, forced to endure the arrogance and gratuitous violence of these pseudo-protesters. I hope for clear condemnation from the strike organisers and all political forces,” Meloni said.