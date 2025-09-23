Arrested: Pannun aide and SFJ leader Gosal caught with banned gun in Canada

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, the leader of Sikhs for Justice in Canada (SFJ)—a Khalistani group banned in India—and a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was arrested on several firearms charges on Friday, according to a Bloomberg report.

Gosal was arrested in Oshawa, Ontario, and was charged with illegally having and carelessly using a banned gun in a way that put public safety at risk. Two other men were also charged with him, the report said.

According to Bloomberg, earlier this month, Gosal said that Canadian authorities had repeatedly warned him that his life was at risk.

Who is Inderjeet Singh Gosal? Gosal took over as the leader of SFJ after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023—a murder that strained relations between India and Canada. Four men accused of involvement in Nijjar’s killing are currently in custody awaiting trial. ALSO READ: NSAs of India, Canada hold talks; discuss shared concerns, security issues SFJ, a group which campaigns for the creation of an independent Khalistan, is banned in India but continues to operate legally in Canada, where it maintains that its activities are peaceful and within the law. He is widely regarded as the close aide and former personal security officer of Pannun, the US-Canadian dual citizen who heads the Khalistani group. Both Pannun and Gosal are considered “terrorists” in India.

Indian authorities have registered over 100 cases against Pannun and SFJ, nearly 60 of them in Punjab alone. India-Canada rift In 2023, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created tension between India and Canada when he said there were “direct links” between the killing of Nijjar and agents of the Indian government. His statement led to a serious diplomatic rift, with both countries expelling each other’s diplomats. Repairing relations However, Trudeau’s successor, Mark Carney, has been trying to improve ties. He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June. He also appointed new senior diplomats to reopen communication channels and started working with India on sharing information about cross-border crimes.