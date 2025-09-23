Home / World News / I had 'responsibility' to argue against Biden running for 2nd term: Harris

The Democratic former vice president's comments expand on a passage in her book, 107 Days, that looks back on her experience replacing Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee

Harris said she was concerned that it would come off as completely self-serving if she had counseled Biden not to seek reelection (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Kamala Harris said Monday evening that she regrets not expressing her concerns about President Joe Biden running for a second term when a majority of Americans felt he was too old for the job.

"I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on," Harris told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC in her first live television interview since the election.

The Democratic former vice president's comments expand on a passage in her book, 107 Days, that looks back on her experience replacing Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race. Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

In the book, Harris wrote that everyone in the White House would say it's Joe and Jill's decision about running for reelection, referring to the Democratic president and first lady.

Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness, she wrote. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.

In her interview with Maddow, Harris said, "when I talk about the recklessness, as much as anything, I'm talking about myself.

Harris said she was concerned that it would come off as completely self-serving if she had counseled Biden not to seek reelection. She had competed against him for their party's 2020 nomination, and she was well positioned to run again as vice president.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

